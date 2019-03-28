Dr. Erin Lawson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erin Lawson, MD
Overview
Dr. Erin Lawson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.
Dr. Lawson works at
Locations
Lexington Brain and Spine Institute222 E Medical Ln Ste 200, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 935-8410
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very compassionate, caring, knowledgeable pain management physician. I've only seen her twice, but she was highly professional and respectful in her treatment. Very impressed with her care. I was not surprised by her compassion as she came very highly referred by my internist, whom I have a great deal of trust. I trusted her immensely to help my chronic issue and she has helped me where no-one else could.
About Dr. Erin Lawson, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1063617900
Education & Certifications
- Emory Crawford Long Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University
Dr. Lawson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lawson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lawson works at
Dr. Lawson has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Nerve Block, Somatic and Peripheral Nerve Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lawson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawson.
