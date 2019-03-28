Overview

Dr. Erin Lawson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Lawson works at MUSC Health in West Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Nerve Block, Somatic and Peripheral Nerve Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.