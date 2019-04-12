Dr. Erin Lavelle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lavelle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erin Lavelle, MD
Dr. Erin Lavelle, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.
West Penn Medical Associates P.c.4815 Liberty Ave Ste GR30, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 578-1116
Family Services of Western Pennsylvania3063 Freeport Rd, Natrona Heights, PA 15065 Directions (412) 578-1116
Ahn Primary Care Fox Chapel970 Freeport Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 Directions (412) 578-1116Thursday8:00am - 4:00pm
West Penn Hospital4800 Friendship Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 578-3993
- Allegheny Valley Hospital
- West Penn Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Lavelle?
It took a long time to get an appointment but worth the wait! She is an amazing surgeon.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1912223645
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Lavelle accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lavelle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lavelle has seen patients for Uterine Prolapse, Endometriosis and Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lavelle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lavelle. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lavelle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lavelle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lavelle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.