Dr. Erin Lavelle, MD

Dr. Erin Lavelle, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Erin Lavelle, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. 

Dr. Lavelle works at West Penn Medical Associates P.c. in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Natrona Heights, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Prolapse, Endometriosis and Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    West Penn Medical Associates P.c.
    4815 Liberty Ave Ste GR30, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 578-1116
  2. 2
    Family Services of Western Pennsylvania
    3063 Freeport Rd, Natrona Heights, PA 15065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 578-1116
  3. 3
    Ahn Primary Care Fox Chapel
    970 Freeport Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 578-1116
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  4. 4
    West Penn Hospital
    4800 Friendship Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 578-3993

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Allegheny Valley Hospital
  • West Penn Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Uterine Prolapse
Endometriosis
Adenomyosis
Treatment frequency



Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    About Dr. Erin Lavelle, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912223645
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erin Lavelle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lavelle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lavelle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lavelle has seen patients for Uterine Prolapse, Endometriosis and Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lavelle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lavelle. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lavelle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lavelle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lavelle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

