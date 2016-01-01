Dr. Kunkel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erin Kunkel, MD
Overview
Dr. Erin Kunkel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Kunkel works at
Locations
-
1
Obstetrics and Gynecology Services Providence Ri 148 West River St.148 W River St Ste 8, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 606-3000
- 2 6 WHIPPLE ST, North Attleboro, MA 02760 Directions (508) 695-9977
-
3
Obstetrics and Gynecology Services East Greenwich Ri1377 S County Trl Unit 2A, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 606-3000
- 4 117 Ellenfield St Ste 101, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 606-3000
-
5
Obstetrics and Gynecology Services East Providence Ri900 Warren Ave Ste 101, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 606-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kunkel?
About Dr. Erin Kunkel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1053759316
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kunkel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kunkel works at
Dr. Kunkel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kunkel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kunkel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kunkel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.