Dr. Kloos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erin Kloos, MD
Dr. Erin Kloos, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
Valley Surgical Clinics Ltd.16601 N 40th St Ste 204, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 996-4747
Orthopedic Specialists of North America Pllc33300 N 32nd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85085 Directions (602) 996-4747
- 3 6036 N 19th Ave Ste 208, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Directions (602) 464-6168
Larry F Pass MD PC10290 N 92nd St Ste 200, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (602) 996-4747Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Abrazo Central Campus
- Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Kloos performed my emergency gallbladder surgery. I was so thankful to have her by my side to help me. Under her care, I was in and out of the hospital in a timely fashion and I have had no complications since. She was positive and helped me feel comfortable with the process. Thank you, Dr. Kloos!
- General Surgery
- English
- 1255743779
- General Surgery
