Dr. Erin Klein, DPM
Overview
Dr. Erin Klein, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bannockburn, IL. They graduated from William M. School College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Locations
Weil Foot & Ankle Institute - Bannockburn2101 Waukegan Rd Ste 203, Bannockburn, IL 60015 Directions (847) 472-0410Wednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Weil Foot & Ankle Institute - Libertyville1900 Hollister Dr, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 534-8691
Weil Foot & Ankle Institute - Mt Prospect1660 Feehanville Dr Ste 100, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 Directions (847) 916-8339
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Klein is awesome! She really listens and comes up with a truly tailored approach to effectively deal with any issues.
About Dr. Erin Klein, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1316196348
Education & Certifications
- William M. School College of Podiatric Medicine
