Dr. Erin Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erin Katz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erin Katz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. Katz works at
Locations
Diagnostic Clinic1301 2nd Ave SW, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (727) 584-7706Tuesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pm
Eric L Shepard, M.D.4244 Riverwalk Pkwy Ste 240, Riverside, CA 92505 Directions (951) 509-3580
Corona2250 S Main St Ste 205, Corona, CA 92882 Directions (951) 734-2900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Diagnostic Clinic Medical Group PA3131 N McMullen Booth Rd, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 726-8871Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Riverside Medical Clinic21634 Retreat Pkwy, Temescal Valley, CA 92883 Directions (951) 683-6370Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Katz is the BEST! She put in my interstim in 8/2011 in Largo and it changed my life. Now I need to have recharged or replaced. I miss her so much.
About Dr. Erin Katz, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1447296090
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clin Fla
- The University of Chicago Medical Center
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- St George's University
- Sweet Briar College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katz works at
Dr. Katz has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.