Dr. Erin Jepsen, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Erin Jepsen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Newark|University Of Medicine and Dentistry Of New Jersey Newark and is affiliated with Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Davis Regional Medical Center, Iredell Memorial Hospital, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.

Dr. Jepsen works at Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth
    3333 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7967

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Vitamin B Deficiency
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Vitamin B Deficiency

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Mar 19, 2020
    Dr. Erin Jepsen is certainty The best Top Notch Oncologist seeing she has taken outstanding care of me since I was diagnosed with inflammatory breast cancer. She has been correct on every medical decision made for me and I am blessed too have her as my Cancer Doctor.
    Wanda k. Huffman — Mar 19, 2020
    About Dr. Erin Jepsen, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1306183512
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Newark|University Of Medicine and Dentistry Of New Jersey Newark
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Davis Regional Medical Center
    • Iredell Memorial Hospital
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
    • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erin Jepsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jepsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jepsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jepsen works at Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Dr. Jepsen’s profile.

    Dr. Jepsen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jepsen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jepsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jepsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

