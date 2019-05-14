Overview

Dr. Erin Ingala, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Ingala works at Penn Medicine Of Cherry Hill in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Migraine and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.