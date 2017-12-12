Dr. Hill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erin Hill, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erin Hill, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Medical School - Oklahoma State University-Center for Health Services and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.
They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 10507 E 91st St, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 307-5420
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hill?
Amazing doctor. She delivered 3 of my babies and we were so sad when she no longer did OB work! She trusted my body and kept me from having an unnecessary c section and I appreciate that more than she knows!
About Dr. Erin Hill, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1154484269
Education & Certifications
- Tulsa Regional Medical Center
- Medical School - Oklahoma State University-Center for Health Services
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hill has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.