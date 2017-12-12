See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Erin Hill, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (15)
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Erin Hill, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Medical School - Oklahoma State University-Center for Health Services and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.

They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    10507 E 91st St, Tulsa, OK 74133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 307-5420

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ovarian Cysts
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ovarian Cysts
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)

Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 12, 2017
    Amazing doctor. She delivered 3 of my babies and we were so sad when she no longer did OB work! She trusted my body and kept me from having an unnecessary c section and I appreciate that more than she knows!
    Teah in Broken Arrow, OK — Dec 12, 2017
    About Dr. Erin Hill, DO

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1154484269
    Education & Certifications

    • Tulsa Regional Medical Center
    • Medical School - Oklahoma State University-Center for Health Services
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
