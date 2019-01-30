Overview

Dr. Erin Hemsell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hemsell works at Acadiana Women's Health Group in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.