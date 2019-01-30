Dr. Hemsell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erin Hemsell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erin Hemsell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hemsell works at
Locations
Acadiana Womens Health Group Pmc4640 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 984-1050
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hemsell?
Dr.Hemsell takes her time to understand my concerns and answers any questions i have and is thorough with her exam in order to correctly care for me as her patient
About Dr. Erin Hemsell, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1104051895
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hemsell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hemsell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hemsell has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hemsell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Hemsell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hemsell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hemsell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hemsell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.