Dr. Erin Greer, MD
Overview
Dr. Erin Greer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South and Cox Monett Hospital.
Dr. Greer works at
Locations
Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Orthopedic Surgery3555 S National Ave # 2, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 875-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center South
- Cox Monett Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid of Missouri
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr.Greer for Carpel Tunnel in my left hand. He was kind and patient, and he went step by step explaining what was wrong and how to treat it. He was understanding about my fear of needles, and he did an amazing job giving me a cortisone shot. I was terrified to see a doctor, but he put me completely at ease, and I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Erin Greer, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
