Dr. Erin Goranson, MD

Pediatrics
4 (6)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Erin Goranson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Mayo Med Sch and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.

Dr. Goranson works at Saint Anthony Physicians Group in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Anthony HealthPlex North
    Saint Anthony HealthPlex North
13401 N Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73114
(405) 252-3450

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Community Health Choice
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Net
    • HealthChoice
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oklahoma Health Network
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Community Choice
    • Prime Health Services
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Pyramid Life
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 28, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Erin Goranson, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 13 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1760707863
    Education & Certifications

    • Seattle Children'S Hospital
    • Mayo Med Sch
    • University of Oklahoma
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erin Goranson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goranson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goranson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goranson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goranson works at Saint Anthony Physicians Group in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Goranson’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Goranson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goranson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goranson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goranson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

