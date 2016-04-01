Dr. Erin Gertz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gertz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erin Gertz, MD
Overview
Dr. Erin Gertz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Gertz works at
Locations
Hawaii Women's Healthcare1319 Punahou St Ste 760, Honolulu, HI 96826 Directions (808) 947-5606
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gertz is by far the best I've ever encountered. She's very easy going, understanding, and utmost caring. From when I found out I was pregnant she has been right beside me from day one till delivery and beyond. she always put myself and the safety of my baby first. I'm so happy I found Dr. Gertz. she's my HERO!
About Dr. Erin Gertz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1740436062
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gertz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gertz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gertz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gertz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gertz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gertz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gertz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.