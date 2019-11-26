Dr. Erin Gates, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erin Gates, MD
Overview
Dr. Erin Gates, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cranston, RI.
Dr. Gates works at
Locations
-
1
Erin Gates, MD LLC2100 Broad St, Cranston, RI 02905 Directions (401) 527-9200Monday9:00am - 3:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gates?
Dr Gates, is wonderful!! She listens to everything that you say!! She's very supportive of any positive progress that you make and she helps navigate you through all of the ups and downs that you are facing.
About Dr. Erin Gates, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1144368309
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gates has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gates accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gates works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gates. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gates.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gates, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gates appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.