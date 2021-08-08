Dr. Erin Garner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erin Garner, DO
Overview
Dr. Erin Garner, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine (Midwestern University) and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.
Dr. Garner works at
Locations
Women's Health Professionals1680 Antilley Rd Ste 321, Abilene, TX 79606 Directions (325) 437-1590
Erin P. Garner, D.O.1665 Antilley Rd Ste 260, Abilene, TX 79606 Directions (325) 695-4969
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendrick Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Garner has delivered all of my children and even came in to deliver my 3rd baby herself (she was not supposed to be on call that day) after we previously discussed I wanted her delivering all of my babies because she is the only other person, other than my husband, myself, funeral director, to hold our daughter in her arms. She was stillborn for an unknown reason and Dr. Garner was with me every step of the way throughout the years. She stopped her appointments to sit with me for over an hour while my husband drove from work to be with me after learning our daughter had no heartbeat. Dr. Garner is amazing.
About Dr. Erin Garner, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1275863029
Education & Certifications
- Botsford Hospital (Michigan State University)
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine (Midwestern University)
- Abilene Christian University
