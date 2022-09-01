See All Dermatologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Erin Gardner, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (88)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Erin Gardner, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.

Dr. Gardner works at Dermatology Specialists of Saint Louis in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Folliculitis, Contact Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermatology Specialists of Saint Louis
    3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 300A, Saint Louis, MO 63131 (314) 997-7546
    Outreach Clinic -- MoBap Outpatient Center
    3844 S Lindbergh Blvd Ste 220, Saint Louis, MO 63127 (314) 997-7546

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mercy Hospital South
  Missouri Baptist Medical Center
  SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Folliculitis
Contact Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Folliculitis
Contact Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Folliculitis
Contact Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Actinic Keratosis
Pemphigoid
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Warts
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Hidradenitis
Intertrigo
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
Melanoma
Rash
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Skin Ulcer
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Acne
Age Spots
Allergic Reaction
Athlete's Foot
Atypical Mole
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Burn Injuries
Cancer
Cold Sore
Cyst
Dermatological Disorders
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Erythema Multiforme
Foot Conditions
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Itchy Skin
Lichen Planus
Malignant Tumor
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Mole
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail Diseases
Psoriasis
Purpura
Shingles
Skin Aging
Skin Disorders
Skin Infections
Skin Lesion
Skin Procedures
Sun-Damaged Skin
Sunburn
Wrinkles
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    AvMed
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    ChoiceCare Network
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    HealthLink
    Humana
    Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    Optima Health
    PHCS
    Premier Group Insurance
    Principal Financial Group
    UnitedHealthCare

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 88 ratings
    Patient Ratings (88)
    5 Star
    (70)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Sep 01, 2022
    We were pleased with the services. Dr. Gardner found out what the issue was with my mother who had a skin issue that had been persisting. We also appreciated having the option to visit either office based upon what worked with our schedule. It was very convenient, and she was well-taken care of.
    Herman — Sep 01, 2022
    About Dr. Erin Gardner, MD

    Dermatology
    26 years of experience
    English
    1285630061
    Education & Certifications

    Dermsurgery Associates, Methodist Hospital, Houston
    Duke University Hospital
    Barnes Jewish Hospital
    Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
    UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
    Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erin Gardner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gardner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gardner works at Dermatology Specialists of Saint Louis in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Gardner’s profile.

    Dr. Gardner has seen patients for Folliculitis, Contact Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gardner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    88 patients have reviewed Dr. Gardner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gardner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gardner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gardner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

