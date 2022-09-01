Dr. Erin Gardner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erin Gardner, MD
Dr. Erin Gardner, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.
Dermatology Specialists of Saint Louis3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 300A, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 997-7546
Outreach Clinic -- MoBap Outpatient Center3844 S Lindbergh Blvd Ste 220, Saint Louis, MO 63127 Directions (314) 997-7546
- Mercy Hospital South
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- PHCS
- Premier Group Insurance
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
We were pleased with the services. Dr. Gardner found out what the issue was with my mother who had a skin issue that had been persisting. We also appreciated having the option to visit either office based upon what worked with our schedule. It was very convenient, and she was well-taken care of.
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Dermsurgery Associates, Methodist Hospital, Houston
- Duke University Hospital
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Gardner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gardner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gardner has seen patients for Folliculitis, Contact Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gardner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
88 patients have reviewed Dr. Gardner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gardner.
