Dr. Furr-Stimming has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erin Furr-Stimming, MD
Dr. Erin Furr-Stimming, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
UTHealth Neurosciences Movement Disorders and Neurodegenerative Diseases Clinic6410 Fannin St Ste 1014, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 325-7080Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
I fly in from Phoenix to see her every six months. It is well worth the cost and they trouble of flying.
About Dr. Erin Furr-Stimming, MD
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
