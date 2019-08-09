Overview

Dr. Erin Furr-Stimming, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Furr-Stimming works at UTHealth Neurosciences in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Huntington's Disease and Parkinson's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.