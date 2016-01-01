Dr. Erin Funderburke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Funderburke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erin Funderburke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erin Funderburke, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newport News, VA.
Dr. Funderburke works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Childrens Clinic Ltd321 Main St, Newport News, VA 23601 Directions (757) 595-0358
-
2
Children's Clinic3055 George Washington Memorial Hwy, Hayes, VA 23072 Directions (804) 642-9231
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Funderburke?
About Dr. Erin Funderburke, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1821447954
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Funderburke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Funderburke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Funderburke works at
Dr. Funderburke has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Funderburke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Funderburke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Funderburke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.