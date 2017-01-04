Dr. Fuller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erin Fuller, MD
Overview
Dr. Erin Fuller, MD is a Dermatologist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Fuller works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Stockton Medical Plaza Specialty Care2545 W Hammer Ln, Stockton, CA 95209 Directions (209) 957-3821
-
2
Dawson Dermatology1380 Lusitana St Ste 412, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 599-3780
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fuller?
I did wait a month for an appointment but I am happy I waited to see her. She is friendly, attentive, and so very helpful. Knowledgeable at what I ask her. Her staff is also great. Two procedures done by Dr. Fuller and I'm happy I went to see her. I will continue visits with her. No one else.
About Dr. Erin Fuller, MD
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1730475633
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fuller accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fuller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fuller works at
Dr. Fuller has seen patients for Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fuller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fuller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fuller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fuller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fuller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.