Dr. Erin Fogel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Concord, NH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Concord Hospital.



Dr. Fogel works at Concord Eye Center in Concord, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Herpetic Keratitis, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.