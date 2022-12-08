Overview

Dr. Erin Finter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend, St. Charles Prineville and St. Charles Redmond.



Dr. Finter works at Desert Orthopedics in Bend, OR with other offices in Redmond, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.