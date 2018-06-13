Dr. Erin Farrell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erin Farrell, MD
Overview
Dr. Erin Farrell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Baptist and Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner.
Dr. Farrell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jeffrey Singer MD Apmc4720 S I 10 Service Rd W Ste 406, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 456-3155
-
2
Westside Eye Clinic4601 Wichers Dr, Marrero, LA 70072 Directions (504) 347-8434
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Baptist
- Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farrell?
Had sudden change in vision and was able to squeeze me in immediately. She was able to get me into a specialists right away and in time to help my condition. She has been my Ophthalmologists now for 3 years and her calming voice and bedside manor is welcomed when dealing with an area as sensitive and important as my vision.
About Dr. Erin Farrell, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1770773335
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University and Ochsner
- Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farrell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farrell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farrell works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Farrell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farrell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.