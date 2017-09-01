Dr. Fairbrother has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erin Fairbrother, MD
Overview
Dr. Erin Fairbrother, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Locations
Vanderbilt Center for Womens Health719 Thompson Ln Ste 27100, Nashville, TN 37204 Directions (615) 936-1113
Smyrna Dialysis537 Stonecrest Pkwy, Smyrna, TN 37167 Directions (615) 343-5700
Vanderbilt University Medical Center1301 Medical Center Dr, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 343-6211
Vanderbilt Medical Group1301 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 322-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr fortenberry was very good and caring when it came to my surgery. She made me feel real comfortable and went over everything.
About Dr. Erin Fairbrother, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1053601526
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fairbrother accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fairbrother has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Fairbrother. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fairbrother.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fairbrother, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fairbrother appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.