Overview

Dr. Erin Fairbrother, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



Dr. Fairbrother works at Vanderbilt Center For Women's Health in Nashville, TN with other offices in Smyrna, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.