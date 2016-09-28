Dr. Erin Ellis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erin Ellis, MD
Dr. Erin Ellis, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.
Locations
Tumor Institute Radiation Oncology Group1221 Madison St Ste 500, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 386-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She was highly recommended to me by several other trusted physicians, and upon meeting her I immediately felt that I was in the best hands possible. She took away all my worry, and let me concentrate on getting through it as best I could. My team of doctors was unusual, in that my breast surgeon and plastic surgeon both were in different hospital groups. Dr. Ellis' communication with them was AMAZING, it was like all 3 doctors were in the very same office. I HIGHLY recommend her!!!
About Dr. Erin Ellis, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1447334164
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ellis has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ellis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellis.
