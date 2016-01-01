Overview

Dr. Erin Dressel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.



Dr. Dressel works at Mile High OB/GYN in Denver, CO with other offices in Greenwood Village, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.