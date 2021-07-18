See All Ophthalmologists in Tomball, TX
Dr. Erin Doe, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Erin Doe, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tomball, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.

Dr. Doe works at Berkeley Eye Center in Tomball, TX with other offices in Katy, TX, Cleveland, TX and Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract and Senile Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Berkeley Eye Center - Tomball
    14030 FM 2920 Rd Ste E, Tomball, TX 77377 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 944-2232
  2. 2
    Berkeley Eye Center - Katy
    21502 Merchants Way, Katy, TX 77449 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 579-6777
  3. 3
    Berkeley Eye Center - Cleveland
    901 E Houston St Ste B, Cleveland, TX 77327 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 659-2020
  4. 4
    Berkeley Eye Center - Memorial City
    902 Frostwood Dr Ste 256, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 526-1600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency


Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Drusen
Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Drusen

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Erin Doe, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1477528578
    Education & Certifications

    • Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
    • Brooke Army Med Center
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    • Us Military Academy
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erin Doe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Doe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Doe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Doe has seen patients for Cataract and Senile Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Doe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

