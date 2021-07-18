Dr. Erin Doe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erin Doe, MD
Overview
Dr. Erin Doe, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tomball, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.
Locations
Berkeley Eye Center - Tomball14030 FM 2920 Rd Ste E, Tomball, TX 77377 Directions (281) 944-2232
Berkeley Eye Center - Katy21502 Merchants Way, Katy, TX 77449 Directions (281) 579-6777
Berkeley Eye Center - Cleveland901 E Houston St Ste B, Cleveland, TX 77327 Directions (281) 659-2020
Berkeley Eye Center - Memorial City902 Frostwood Dr Ste 256, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 526-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care and attention for many years. I will highly recommend!
About Dr. Erin Doe, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- Brooke Army Med Center
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Us Military Academy
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doe has seen patients for Cataract and Senile Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Doe speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Doe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doe.
