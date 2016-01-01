Overview

Dr. Erin Dexter, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Dexter works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

