Dr. Erin Cummins, MD

General Surgery
4 (38)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Erin Cummins, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital-Yazoo and Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Cummins works at Central Surgical Associates in Jackson, MS with other offices in Yazoo City, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Surgical
    1190 N State St Ste 502, Jackson, MS 39202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 944-1781
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Yazoo City Satellite Clinic
    823 Grand Ave, Yazoo City, MS 39194 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 944-1781
  3. 3
    Surgical Clinic Associates, PA
    501 Marshall St Ste 500, Jackson, MS 39202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 944-1781

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital-Yazoo
  • Mississippi Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones
Abdominal Pain
Gynecologic Cancer
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Mississippi Health Partners
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Nov 17, 2020
    Very impressed. Outstanding in every way.
    Bob Moncrief — Nov 17, 2020
    About Dr. Erin Cummins, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427145002
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • not applicable
    Medical Education
    • University of Mississippi School of Medicine
