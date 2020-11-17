Overview

Dr. Erin Cummins, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital-Yazoo and Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Cummins works at Central Surgical Associates in Jackson, MS with other offices in Yazoo City, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.