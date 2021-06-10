Dr. Chong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erin Chong, MD
Overview
Dr. Erin Chong, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sunnyvale, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Chong works at
Locations
Palo Alto Medical Foundation for Health Care301 OLD SAN FRANCISCO RD, Sunnyvale, CA 94086 Directions (408) 730-4360
Harbor UCLA Medical Ctr OB/GYN1000 W Carson St # 3, Torrance, CA 90502 Directions (310) 222-3544
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Chong is open, honest, very descriptive of procedures, patient with any and all questions I may have and always follows the science. She is friendly and I have been able to ask her all sorts of questions about my pregnancy, even about things like raspberry tea leaf. She never treats a question as too small, and has been a pleasure to work with and brainstorm all my medical options with me.
About Dr. Erin Chong, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chong works at
