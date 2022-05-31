Overview

Dr. Erin Breard, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Glenwood Regional Medical Center and Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Breard works at Family Doctors of NELA in Monroe, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.