Dr. Erin Bowman, MD
Dr. Erin Bowman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Atlanta Breast Care275 Collier Rd NW Ste 470, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 351-1002
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Bowman is my favorite doctor. She is very informative, compassionate, thorough, and caring. Dr. Bowman is my breast cancer physician, and I am so glad I found her. Every time I visit, she is very personable, knowledgeable, and reassuring. She performed my mastectomy surgery, and was very supportive of my cancer journey. I would highly recommend Dr. Bowman to anyone who is looking for a breast specialist. She takes the time to listen and address any concerns you may have.
- General Surgery
- Emory University
- Morehouse School of Medicine
- Grady Memorial Hospital
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Spelman College
- General Surgery
