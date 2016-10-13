See All General Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Erin Bowman, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Erin Bowman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.

Dr. Bowman works at Atlanta Breast Care in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atlanta Breast Care
    275 Collier Rd NW Ste 470, Atlanta, GA 30309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 351-1002

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Breast Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Aspiration of Breast Cysts Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymphadenopathy Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Duct Papilloma Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Needle Localization Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Excisional Biopsy Chevron Icon
Fibrocystic Breast Disease Chevron Icon
Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mammosite Catheter Insertion Chevron Icon
Nipple Conditions Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Breast Biopsy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Fine Needle Aspiration Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Breast Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 13, 2016
    Dr. Bowman is my favorite doctor. She is very informative, compassionate, thorough, and caring. Dr. Bowman is my breast cancer physician, and I am so glad I found her. Every time I visit, she is very personable, knowledgeable, and reassuring. She performed my mastectomy surgery, and was very supportive of my cancer journey. I would highly recommend Dr. Bowman to anyone who is looking for a breast specialist. She takes the time to listen and address any concerns you may have.
    Atlanta, GA — Oct 13, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Erin Bowman, MD
    About Dr. Erin Bowman, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104099969
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Morehouse School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Grady Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Spelman College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erin Bowman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bowman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bowman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bowman works at Atlanta Breast Care in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Bowman’s profile.

    Dr. Bowman has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bowman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

