Dr. Erin Boh, MD
Overview
Dr. Erin Boh, MD is a dermatologist in Covington, LA. Dr. Boh completed a residency at Parkland Meml Hosp-U Tx Hsc. She currently practices at Tulane Doctors - Heart & Vascular - Covington and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Boh is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Tulane Dermatology & Multispecialty101 Judge Tanner Blvd Ste 406, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 893-1291
Tulane Dermatology1415 Tulane Ave Fl 5, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-1700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Erin Boh, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Meml Hosp-U Tx Hsc
- Tulane Affil/Charity Hosps
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Tulane Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boh has seen patients for Pemphigoid, Psoriatic Arthritis and Herpes Simplex Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Boh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boh.
