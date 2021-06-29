Dr. Erin Biro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Biro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erin Biro, MD
Overview
Dr. Erin Biro, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from State University of New York Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Dr. Biro works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ochsner Clinic Foundation1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-4033
-
2
Ochsner Foundation Hospital Psych1516 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-7778
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Payors Organization
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Healthcare Alliance
- National Preferred Provider Network
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Provider Networks of America
- Special Needs Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Biro?
Not a patient of Dr. Biro, just a former colleague who will vouch for her being sweet, smart, and a responsible doctor.
About Dr. Erin Biro, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1902065758
Education & Certifications
- Neurological Surgery: Mt. Sinai Hospital, New York, NY
- Surgery: Mt. Sinai Hospital, New York, NY
- State University of New York Upstate Medical University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Biro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Biro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Biro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Biro works at
Dr. Biro has seen patients for Spinal Cord Stimulation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Biro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Biro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Biro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Biro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Biro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.