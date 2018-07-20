Dr. Erin Bardin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bardin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erin Bardin, MD
Overview
Dr. Erin Bardin, MD is a Dermatologist in Fairhope, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - M.D..
Dr. Bardin works at
Locations
-
1
Haley Dermatology202 Rock Creek Pkwy, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 928-3844
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bardin?
I just loved Dr. Bardin she puts you at ease. Tells you everything up front. I have never had a better experience and I have had a lot done. Now I want a lot more. Thanks Dr. Bardin Kathryn Alexander
About Dr. Erin Bardin, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1871785279
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology - LSU
- LSU School of Medicine - M.D.
- Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, LA - BS Biology/Biological Sciences
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bardin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bardin accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bardin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bardin works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bardin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bardin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bardin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bardin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.