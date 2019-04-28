See All Dermatologists in Portland, OR
Dr. Erin Allen, MD

Dermatology
3 (6)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Erin Allen, MD is a Dermatologist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center.

Dr. Allen works at Providence Med Grp Derm Spclts in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Providence Dermatologic Specialties
    Providence Dermatologic Specialties
    5330 NE Glisan St Ste 200, Portland, OR 97213

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Portland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 28, 2019
    I can't say enough good about Dr Erin Allen and her team. This was the 4th time I've had Mohs procedure, and this was by far the most pleasant. From the time you walk in the door, to the time you leave, you are treated as an individual. It's great to not be treated like an asset of a company driven by stock holders.
    — Apr 28, 2019
    About Dr. Erin Allen, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1346344611
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
