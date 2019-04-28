Overview

Dr. Erin Allen, MD is a Dermatologist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center.



Dr. Allen works at Providence Med Grp Derm Spclts in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.