Dr. Erika Woodson, MD

Neurotology
3 (5)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Erika Woodson, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurotology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Woodson works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo and Acoustic Neuroma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Center for Spine Health
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Cleveland Clinic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Bell's Palsy
Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Bell's Palsy

Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Bell's Palsy
Stereotactic Radiosurgery
Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bone Anchored Hearing Aid Implant
Bone Cancer
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cochlear Implant Insertion
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Deafness
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Ear Disorders
Ear Infection
Ear Surgery
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland
Gamma Knife Radiosurgery
Meniere's Disease
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Neurofibromatosis
Neuroplasty
Osteosarcoma
Paraganglioma
Skull Base Lesions
Skull Base Surgery
Trigeminal Neuralgia
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 28, 2017
    Dr. Woodson is amazing. She treated me for hearing loss and was so thoughtful about the approach and in looking to understand the complicated cause in my case. So many doctors wanted to write me off because they did not understand what was going on or did not have the knowledge, and Dr. Woodson was the only one smart enough (and interested enough) to work through it with me. You can tell she genuinely cares for what she does and those she treats. I am forever grateful for her.
    About Dr. Erika Woodson, MD

    Neurotology
    20 years of experience
    English
    1376754036
    Education & Certifications

    VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
    Neurotology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erika Woodson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Woodson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Woodson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Woodson works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Woodson’s profile.

    Dr. Woodson has seen patients for Vertigo and Acoustic Neuroma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woodson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woodson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woodson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

