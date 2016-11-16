Overview

Dr. Erika Wandel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Waterbury Hospital.



Dr. Wandel works at The Eye care Group, Waterbury, CT in Waterbury, CT with other offices in Greenwich, CT and Rye, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.