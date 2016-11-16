Dr. Erika Wandel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wandel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erika Wandel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erika Wandel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Waterbury Hospital.
Dr. Wandel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Eye care Group, Waterbury, CT1201 W Main St Ste 100, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 597-9100Monday8:00am - 3:00pmTuesday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
- 2 87 Grandview Ave Ste A, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions
-
3
Greenwich Eye Associates4 Dearfield Dr, Greenwich, CT 06831 Directions
-
4
Rye Eye Associates167 Purchase St, Rye, NY 10580 Directions (914) 921-6966Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Waterbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wandel?
I was extremely nervous about having cataract surgery. Dr. Wandel outlined in great detail the steps that take place during the cataract procedure. After numerous questions about the surgery itself I was very happy with her responses. I would highly recommend her to anyone that is anxious, nervous, and fearful about having cataract surgery. She is very pleasant to talk with , very calm, and puts you at ease. Because of her I now have a better quality of life, for which I am grateful.
About Dr. Erika Wandel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1407017742
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hosp
- John Stroger Hosp Cook Cnty
- Greenwich Hospital
- New York Medical College
- Columbia University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wandel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wandel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wandel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wandel works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wandel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wandel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wandel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wandel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.