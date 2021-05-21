Dr. Erika Sato, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erika Sato, MD
Overview
Dr. Erika Sato, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Locations
Houston Advanced Nose & Sinus9230 Katy Fwy Ste 600, Houston, TX 77055 Directions (713) 791-0700Monday8:45am - 4:45pmTuesday8:45am - 4:45pmWednesday8:45am - 4:45pmThursday8:45am - 4:45pmFriday8:45am - 4:45pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Houston Plastics Craniofacial and Sinus Surgery6400 Fannin St Ste 2290, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 791-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicaid
Ratings & Reviews
110 percent satisfied! Every part of this process from my consult to surgery to recovery exceeded my expectations! Dr. Sato made it a priority to be accessible to answer all my questions and she was so encouraging through recovery.
About Dr. Erika Sato, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
