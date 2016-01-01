Overview

Dr. Erika Santoro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Santoro works at Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates Burlington in Burlington, MA with other offices in Danvers, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.