Overview

Dr. Erika Ramsdale, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Highland Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ramsdale works at Strong Memorial Hospital Psych in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.