Dr. Erika Noss, MD

Rheumatology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Erika Noss, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Noss works at Rheumatology Clinic at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rheumatology Clinic at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt
    4252 Roosevelt Way Ne, Seattle, WA 98105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Arthritis
Chronic Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Arthritis
Chronic Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Arthropathy in Behcet's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Crystal Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Post-Infectious Reactive Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Seronegative Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Erika Noss, MD

  • Rheumatology
  • 21 years of experience
  • English
  • 1730271636
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Bringham and Womens Hosp
  • Brigham & Women Hospital
  • Bringham and Womens Hosp
Medical Education
  • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Erika Noss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Noss has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Noss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Noss works at Rheumatology Clinic at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Noss’s profile.

Dr. Noss has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noss.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

