Overview

Dr. Erika Nearpass, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Watervliet, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital, Lakeland Hospital Watervliet and Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.



Dr. Nearpass works at Spectrum Health Lakeland Primary Care, Watervliet in Watervliet, MI with other offices in Hartford, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.