Dr. Erika Mikulec, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Madison, WI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Madison.

Dr. Mikulec works at Dean Clinic Orthopedic Goup in Madison, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Polyps, HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Alliance Healthcare Services Inc.
    1211 Fish Hatchery Rd, Madison, WI 53715 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (608) 252-8000
    Ssm Health Dean Medical Group - S. Stoughton Road Madison
    1821 S Stoughton Rd, Madison, WI 53716 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (608) 294-6246
    Ssm Health Dean Medical Group - N. High Point Road Madison
    752 N High Point Rd, Madison, WI 53717 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (608) 294-6246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Madison

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cervical Polyps
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Treatment frequency



Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    Feb 06, 2021
    Absolutely wonderful care throughout my pregnancy, and would HIGHLY recommend! Dr. Mikulec cares about her patients on an individual level, is extremely knowledgeable in the field, and listens to concerns before establishing next steps. In addition, she is extremely passionate about postpartum care and making sure her patients are set up for success for life after baby is born. She deserves a ten star review!!
    — Feb 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Erika Mikulec, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mikulec has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mikulec has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mikulec works at Dean Clinic Orthopedic Goup in Madison, WI. View the full address on Dr. Mikulec’s profile.

    Dr. Mikulec has seen patients for Cervical Polyps, HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mikulec on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mikulec. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mikulec.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mikulec, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mikulec appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

