Overview

Dr. Erika Mello Souza, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plymouth, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth.



Dr. Mello Souza works at Beth Israel Deaconess Specialty Group in Plymouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.