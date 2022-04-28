Dr. Manis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erika Manis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erika Manis, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Manis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Toledo Pulmonary and Sleep Spec Inc2109 Hughes Dr Ste 760, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 291-7555
-
2
Promedica Physicians Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine5308 Harroun Rd Ste 180, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 291-7555
-
3
Promedica Physicians Family Medicine2865 N Reynolds Rd Ste 260, Toledo, OH 43615 Directions (419) 578-4280
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Flower Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Paramount
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Manis?
Dr R. Waintz sent me to Dr Erika Manis , his colleague , after his initial diagnosis of sleep apnea & a couple followups , since she has further education & insight into sleep medicine . I have issues that she has already helped me with , surprisingly , some adjustments that I had never heard of before ! She has been a real blessing ! I do continue to have unrefreshed sleep & constant fatigue , but also have multiple health issues . She encourages me , notes my regular CPAP use , her knowledge & plan is helping me gradually move my sleep pattern closer to what would be more ideal, along with other adjustments. Her simple adjustment on melatonin with me following thru, has helped me fall asleep much quicker, instead of having a very hard time falling asleep at night. My sleep issues are a work in progress , but Dr Erika is awesome ! Her colleague Kathryn filled in when Dr Erika was on leave for a couple months and she is awesome too ! You could not have better Sleep medicine Drs .!!!!
About Dr. Erika Manis, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1659630770
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Ohio State University
- Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
- Miami University
- Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manis works at
Dr. Manis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.