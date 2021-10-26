Dr. Maestas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erika Maestas, MD
Overview
Dr. Erika Maestas, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM.
Dr. Maestas works at
Locations
-
1
Unm Pain Center900 University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM 87131 Directions (505) 272-6225
-
2
University and M Cancer Center1201 Camino De Salud Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 272-4946Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Unm Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maestas?
Excellent doctor. Really cares about patient's wl being.
About Dr. Erika Maestas, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1396162442
Education & Certifications
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maestas accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maestas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maestas works at
Dr. Maestas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maestas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maestas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maestas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.