Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erika Levine, MD
Dr. Erika Levine, MD is a Dermatologist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER.
Dr. Levine works at
Macaione & Papa Dermatology Associates, P.A.707 White Horse Rd Ste C103, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 627-1900
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1487742508
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Dermatology
Dr. Levine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Levine has seen patients for Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.