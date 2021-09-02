See All Cardiologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Erika Lease, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Erika Lease, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Erika Lease, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake, MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital, Olympic Medical Center and Providence St. Peter Hospital.

Dr. Lease works at Lung Transplantation Services at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) and Cystic Fibrosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gme Office University of Washington
    1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake
  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
  • Olympic Medical Center
  • Providence St. Peter Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Cystic Fibrosis
Shortness of Breath
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Cystic Fibrosis
Shortness of Breath

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Lease?

Sep 02, 2021
Dr. Lease is a gifted angel that sets the standard for medicine in her disciplines. She literally saved my life.
David Joswick — Sep 02, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Erika Lease, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Erika Lease, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lease to family and friends

Dr. Lease's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Lease

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Erika Lease, MD.

About Dr. Erika Lease, MD

Specialties
  • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 18 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1659573343
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Infectious Disease
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Erika Lease, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lease is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lease has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lease has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lease works at Lung Transplantation Services at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Lease’s profile.

Dr. Lease has seen patients for Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) and Cystic Fibrosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lease on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lease. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lease.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lease, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lease appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Erika Lease, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.