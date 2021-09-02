Dr. Erika Lease, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lease is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erika Lease, MD
Overview
Dr. Erika Lease, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake, MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital, Olympic Medical Center and Providence St. Peter Hospital.
Locations
Gme Office University of Washington1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
- Olympic Medical Center
- Providence St. Peter Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lease is a gifted angel that sets the standard for medicine in her disciplines. She literally saved my life.
About Dr. Erika Lease, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Infectious Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lease has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lease has seen patients for Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) and Cystic Fibrosis, and more.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lease. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lease.
