Pediatrics
Dr. Erika Landau, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Cluj and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Landau works at ColumbiaDoctors - 11 East 86th Street in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    ColumbiaDoctors - 11 East 86th Street
    11 E 86th St, New York, NY 10028

  NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Fever
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Fever Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana

    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 16, 2020
    Dr Landau has been my kids doctor since birth meaning 6 years ago. I should have written a review but we often forget when there are no complains :) She is the best thing that could have happened to our family. Coming form Paris I was not pleased with the way some doctors would consult their patients worrying more about money than you and seeing you for 5 mns. Dr Erika has always been very patient, taking her time explaining everything, answering all queries at any time. It is always a pleasure going to see her, the kids love her and so do we! we moved to queens and still see her as much as possible, she is the best!
    Karima Z. — May 16, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Erika Landau, MD

    Pediatrics
    40 years of experience
    English, French
    1659482875
    Rockefeller U
    Albert Einstein Coll Med
    Univ Cluj
    Dr. Erika Landau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Landau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Landau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Landau works at ColumbiaDoctors - 11 East 86th Street in New York, NY.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Landau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

