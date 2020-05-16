Dr. Erika Landau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erika Landau, MD
Overview
Dr. Erika Landau, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Cluj and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Landau works at
Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - 11 East 86th Street11 E 86th St, New York, NY 10028 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Landau has been my kids doctor since birth meaning 6 years ago. I should have written a review but we often forget when there are no complains :) She is the best thing that could have happened to our family. Coming form Paris I was not pleased with the way some doctors would consult their patients worrying more about money than you and seeing you for 5 mns. Dr Erika has always been very patient, taking her time explaining everything, answering all queries at any time. It is always a pleasure going to see her, the kids love her and so do we! we moved to queens and still see her as much as possible, she is the best!
About Dr. Erika Landau, MD
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Rockefeller U
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Univ Cluj
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Landau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Landau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Landau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Landau speaks French.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Landau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landau.
