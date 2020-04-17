See All Dermatologists in Santa Barbara, CA
Dermatology
4 (9)
31 years of experience
Dr. Erika Klemperer, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine.

Dr. Klemperer works at WELL Dermatology in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Birthmark, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Skin Discoloration along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

  1. 1
    Erika Klemperer MD
    1807 E Cabrillo Blvd Ste B, Santa Barbara, CA 93108 (805) 770-7726
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 17, 2020
    gracious, talented, empathetic and a true expert in the field -- comprehensive care -- for the "whole person" --
    Steve Aizenstat — Apr 17, 2020
    About Dr. Erika Klemperer, MD

    Dermatology
    31 years of experience
    English
    1487776548
    Education & Certifications

    Stanford University
    University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Klemperer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Klemperer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Klemperer works at WELL Dermatology in Santa Barbara, CA.

    Dr. Klemperer has seen patients for Birthmark, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Skin Discoloration, and more.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Klemperer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klemperer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klemperer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

