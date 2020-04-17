Overview

Dr. Erika Klemperer, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine.



Dr. Klemperer works at WELL Dermatology in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Birthmark, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Skin Discoloration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.